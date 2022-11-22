D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

