DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DarioHealth in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DarioHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Aegis cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

DarioHealth Stock Down 6.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 464,563 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 391.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,068,092 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in DarioHealth by 11.4% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 729.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

