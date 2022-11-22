Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average is $353.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

