Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

