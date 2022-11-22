DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

