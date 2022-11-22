Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of NetApp worth $63,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

