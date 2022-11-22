Deutsche Bank AG Has $69.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,460 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Waters worth $69,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Performance
Shares of WAT opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average of $315.22. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
