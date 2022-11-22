Deutsche Bank AG Has $69.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,460 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Waters worth $69,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average of $315.22. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.