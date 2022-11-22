Deutsche Bank AG Has $70.81 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $70,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

