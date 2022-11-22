Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $64,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

