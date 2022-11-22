Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Amcor worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Amcor Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,875,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,464,186 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

