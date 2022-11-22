Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,404 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $59,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.