Deutsche Bank AG Sells 518,556 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Cardinal Health worth $56,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 467,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

CAH stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

