Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,858.33 ($33.80).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Performance

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,784 ($32.92) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,486.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,491.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,718.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diploma

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.