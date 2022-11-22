Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

CSCO stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

