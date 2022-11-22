Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,198.75.
Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.31 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
