Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.31 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

About Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.