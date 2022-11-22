Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,771,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.11) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.31 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

