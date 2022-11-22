Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 38.80 Per Share

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,762 ($32.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a one year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,486.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,491.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4,705.08.

Get Diploma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diploma

In related news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.