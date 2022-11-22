Diploma’s (DPLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,762 ($32.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,491.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,705.08. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Insider Transactions at Diploma

About Diploma

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

