Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $118.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

