Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

