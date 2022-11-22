Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $460.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $377.83 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.71.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

