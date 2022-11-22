Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

