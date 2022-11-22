Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.9 %
Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
