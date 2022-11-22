eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 58.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

