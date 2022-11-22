Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDAP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of EDAP opened at $10.45 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $377.72 million, a PE ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 136.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.