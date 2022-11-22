Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

