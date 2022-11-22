Efinity Token (EFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,582,479 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

