Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

