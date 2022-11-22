Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
