Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.86.

ESTC stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

