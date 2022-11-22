Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,287. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

