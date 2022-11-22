Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $92.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
