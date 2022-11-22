Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.29) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.43).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,688 ($19.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,597.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,694.87. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($16.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176 ($25.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,669.57.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,671 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($118,552.68).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

