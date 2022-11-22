EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 20

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report on Friday.
EnQuest Stock Performance
EnQuest stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
