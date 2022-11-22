Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71

Holley has a consensus target price of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 189.68%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 20.27 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -5.99 Holley $692.85 million 0.48 -$27.14 million $0.61 4.59

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18%

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holley beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

