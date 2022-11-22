EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 108.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

