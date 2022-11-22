Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valvoline Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

VVV opened at $32.73 on Monday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $55,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after buying an additional 820,074 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 57.8% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after acquiring an additional 521,738 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.