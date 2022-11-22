Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Duke Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

