Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aramark’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

