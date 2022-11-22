Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Burberry Group plc’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.
BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a report on Friday.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
