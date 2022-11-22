Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $126.08 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 105.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $66.51 million and approximately $126.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.63 or 0.08746817 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00462319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.31 or 0.28365189 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.