Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

AQUA opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

