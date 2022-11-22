Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

