Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

EXE stock opened at C$6.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

