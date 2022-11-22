Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FN opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,252 shares of company stock worth $4,428,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

