Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $13.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.53.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:FTCH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Farfetch by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.