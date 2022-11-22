Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of FTCH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

