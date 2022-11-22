Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

