FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FIH opened at GBX 234 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £29.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,887.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.53. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.19).

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

