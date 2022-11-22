FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FIH group Stock Performance
Shares of LON FIH opened at GBX 234 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £29.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,887.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.53. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.19).
FIH group Company Profile
