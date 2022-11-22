Financial Analysis: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) vs. Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grab and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 81.26%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54% BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Grab and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 16.46 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.53 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -6.12

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Grab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

