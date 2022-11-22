Financial Analysis: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.29 -$9.44 million ($2.38) -0.76 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.19 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.13

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.79% N/A -2.73% Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

