Financial Comparison: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies and HUYA are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.38 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.15 HUYA $1.78 billion 0.31 $91.57 million ($0.18) -12.72

Profitability

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53% HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 HUYA 3 3 1 0 1.71

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 312.99%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $4.35, suggesting a potential upside of 89.96%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats Sangoma Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

